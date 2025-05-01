Next article: This is why Ghana Bar Association wants suspension of Chief Justice to be withdrawn

Bawumia visits injured KNUST student, donates towards medical care

GraphicOnline Politics May - 01 - 2025 , 09:49 1 minute read

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has visited a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) student who was stabbed by an unknown assailant in Kumasi on Monday night.

The student (name witheld), a member of the Unity Hall "jama group" at KNUST, had been performing cheer songs at an event during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Thank-You Tour in Bantama on Tuesday. The stabbing incident occurred at the Bantama Pentecost Church, where the event was held.

He was reportedly stabbed following a misunderstanding over money between his group and another yet-to-be-identified group after the event.

The injured student is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Dr Bawumia, who is continuing his Thank-You Tour in the Ashanti Region, visited the victim on Wednesday evening at the hospital.

Accompanied by leading NPP officials, Dr Bawumia expressed his sympathies and extended his best wishes to the injured student.

He also donated GH¢50,000 to support the student’s medical expenses. The donation was received by the student’s grandmother, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Dr Bawumia and the delegation for their visit and support.

Dr Bawumia thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing the life of the student and wished him a full and speedy recovery.