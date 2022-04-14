Easter Message: President Akufo-Addo promises great time soon

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised Ghanaians of a great time soon.
He said in spite of the challenges confronting the country, the government was working hard to restore the country back on the path of progress and prosperity which it was charting prior to the advent of COVID-19 and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"I ask respectfully, all of you, to continue to have hope of great times soon for our country. Government is working hard to restore our nation back on the path of progress and prosperity, a path of which our nation was charting before the onset of COVID-19, whose negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine," he said.
President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance in his Easter message to Ghanaians on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
Speaking on the essence of Easter, he said "Easter is the most important date on the Christian calender. It signifies the supreme sacrifice made for humanity by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ....," adding that while it is great to partake in Easter festivities, the public should not let their guard down on the threat posed by COVID-19.
Watch a video of the message below