Mantrac trains 93 youth as heavy equipment technicians

Ninety-three young Ghanaians have successfully completed Mantrac Ghana Limited’s Technicians for Africa Programme and awarded foundation certification that will enable them to seek career opportunities in the heavy equipment industry.
The 18-module free online programme spanning three to six months, was fully sponsored by Caterpillar, the global manufacturer of equipment for the construction, mining, oil and gas industries.
Launched in Ghana in November 2016, the Technicians for Africa Programme seek to train highly valued service technicians in the heavy equipment industry for career opportunities.
Though the programme is focused on mechanical engineering students from the technical universities and institutions, other individuals without any technical background but have the desire for career opportunities can also enrol for training.
Employment
According to the managers of the programme, since its inception six years ago, the initiative had trained a total of 537 young people out of which more than 50 are gainfully employed by Mantrac Ghana Limited across its branches in the country while others were employed in other establishments.
Others are also gainfully employed by other companies.
Mantrac, in a deliberate attempt to offer opportunities for those who merit employment, had also created a Curriculum Vitae (CV) Bank for the yet-to-be-employed trained technicians for consideration in the event of any vacancy.
Success
At the passing out of the trainees at the Mohamed L Mansour Component Rebuild Centre at Ewusiejoe, near Takoradi, the Service Manager at the Takoradi Component Rebuild Centre, Mr Andrew Sarson, said the programme had been a great success because many young people who benefited from it were now gainfully employed.
“Caterpillar recognised shortage of opportunity for grassroots level entry into the profession and collaborated with Mantrac to create the platform for the youth to get trained. It is a good introduction to the industry, and we always encourage young school leavers and university graduates to take advantage and take the course,” he said.
Ghana, he noted, had opportunities in the mines and construction fields and needed qualified technicians to fill key positions.
Other opportunities
The Product Support Manager at Mantrac Ghana Ltd., Mr Adam Martin, during an engagement with the participants via video conference, said theirs was a technical business but opportunities also existed for non engineers in sales and marketing.