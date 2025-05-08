Next article: President Mahama on how he has fulfilled 72% of 120-day pledge

Kwabena Adu-Boahene's memo from EOCO cells on how monies were used for national security operations including paying MPs allowances

Graphic.com.gh May - 08 - 2025 , 08:50 5 minutes read

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, a former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau who has been charged with stealing, along side three other persons including his wife has sent a memo to the current National Security Coordinator on how some of the monies were spent on national security operations.

From the cells of the Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), he sent the confidential memo dated May 5, 2025 through his lawyer to the National Security Coordinator and explained that under the circumstances, he was alerting him that he may be compelled to disclose "matters relating to special operations, activities and funding" of national security.

He attached a table of special operations expenditure summary including the payment of allowances to Members of Parliament in the Subsidiary Legislation Committee of Parliament and the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament for the Enactment of the National Signals Bureau (NSB) Act in 2020.

That memo, including a covering letter from his lawyer, Samuel Atta Akyea, have since been leaked on social media.

The other accused persons are Angela Adjei Boateng, Mildred Donkor and Advantage Solutions Limited.

The Attorney General filed the charges on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Attached below is a copy of the letter from his lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea dated, May 6, 2025.

Dear Sir.

THE ARRAIGNMENT OF KWABENA ADU-BOAHENE IN THE CRIMINAL COURT AND THE NATIONAL SECURITY IMPLICATIONS

We act as lawyers for Kwabena Adu-Boahene.

As you are no doubt aware, the Attorney-General has arraigned our Client, a former Director-General of the National Signals Bureau, on various criminal charges. Please find attached the widely-circulated charge sheet and the facts as narrated by the Honourable Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine (MP), on the 30th day of April 2025.

Our Client has instructed us that a cursory look at the case from the documents you inherited underscore the fact that the pith of the Hon. Attorney-General's case are matters bothering on national security.

Besides, the intended prosecution violates the Security and Intelligence Agency Act, 2020 (Act 1030) and the National Signals Bureau Act, 2020 (Act 1040).

We attach a Memorandum under the hand of our Client who is at the moment incarcerated at Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) cells.

May we count on your usual sense of professionalism in your evaluation and the proffering of the critical understanding of the matters therein contained.

Yours faithfully,

Samuel Atta Akyea

Zoe, Akyea & Co

Attached below is a copy of the memo from Kwabena Adu-Boahene to the current National Security Coordinator including a summary of the special operations expenditure

Subject: URGENT - Matters Relating to Special Operations Activities and Funding

Your kind attention is drawn to certain developments that have arisen following our unsuccessful attempt to meet, due to scheduling conflicts, with your good office.

You would recall that, subsequent to my arrest and detention in EOCO cells, the Attorney-General of the Republic has been very vocal in a number of press briefings, where he brands my wife and I as criminals and alludes to transactions between a certain "National BNC" account and "Private BNC" accounts purportedly owned by us.

I cannot tell where the AG gets his theories from; but as your good office would have learned by now, the matter relates to transactions between your Special Services Account (Special Operations Account - "Coordinated Account") and SPV account *BNC Communications Bureau," duly authorised and created for the national security exigencies of the time - and for which my wife (duly vetted) and the UMB were instrumental in facilitating.

It is bizarre that the Attorney-General attempts to link unrelated transfers, withdrawals, and refunds for Special Operations with assets we do not own and a few we own which mostly predate the 2020 transactions he raised. A cursory look on the part of anyone would reveal these facts.

I am also disturbed to note that the services of bloggers and social media influencers have been employed to post and run commentary on these lies, to amplify the matter and bring prominence to this malicious agenda against not just our persons, but the National Security as well.

As this ridiculous drama unfolds, some forty-nine (49) million Ghana cedis of Special Operations funds have now become the subject of court action, where my wife and I, as well as other affiliates, are being accused with charges including stealing and causing financial loss to the state.

I have tried to withhold classified information from my interrogators, but I deem it prudent to inform your good office that in light of the current developments, we run the risk of public disclosure of the following National Security and Intelligence operations expenditure items:

COPIES ATTACHED BELOW

I give you my highest assurances that Angela and I would never steal public funds, as is being deliberately and wickedly portrayed by the Attorney-General. In any case, how does one steal public funds in the manner being described by the Attorney-General without being flagged by the Auditor-General?

Further, I give you my highest assurances that Angela and I would never take what does not belong to us, even if privately arranged. We are full of content with the modest blessings God has given us.

What is evidently clear is that the EOCO boss, Raymond Archer is deliberately misrepresenting or distorting the facts to the authorities, and in the process causing unnecessary sensation that could embarrass the government and national security, and I am craving your urgent intervention to avert it before it becomes too late.

My best regards, from BOCO cells.

more to follow...