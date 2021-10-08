Justice Marful-Sau laid to rest

A Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau, has been laid to rest after a state funeral at the State House, Accra.
Justice Marful-Sau, 64, died on August 10, 2021 after a short illness.
The state funeral was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former President John Mahama Dramani Mahama, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, and many dignitaries.
Profile
Justice Marful-Sau was one of seven justices of the apex court who heard the 2020 election petition filed by former President John Daramani Mahama to challenge the validity of the election of President Akufo-Addo.
He was the fifth most senior judge of the 16-member Supreme Court.
The late Justice Marful-Sau was nominated to the apex court together with three other judges - Justices Agnes Dodzie, Professor Nii Ashie Kotey and Nene Amegatcher by President Akufo-Addo in 2018.
Prior to his elevation to the Supreme Court, Justice Marful -Sau was a Justice of the Court of Appeal for 12 years and High Court judge for four years.