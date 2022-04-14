Inequality deepens after pandemic - Amnesty Int.

Amnesty International, a global organisation focused on addressing human right issues, has indicated that inequality and instability grew in 2021 following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the organisation which has a branch in Ghana, the devastating effects of the pandemic were compounded by poor health systems with economic and social support crumbling under the weight of decades of neglect, especially in Africa.
A Human Rights Eduction and Youth Engagement Cordinator at Amnesty International Ghana, Hannah Osei, made this known at the launch of Amnesty International's state of the world's human rights 2021/2022 report in Accra.
The report focuses on the state of Ghana's human rights within the global environment.
"In Africa, only eight per cent of the population were fully vaccinated by the end of 202. Lockdown measures to curb COVID-19 infections led to increase of sexual and gender-based violence," she said.
She said security forces in Africa fired live ammunition at protesters resulting in the death of more than 100 people while about 1000 others got injured.
Aside from that, she said armed conflict in some African countries resulted in thousands of civilians being killed and millions displaced as they attempted to flee from the violence.
Ghana situation
In reference to Ghana, the report bothered on excessive and unnecessary use of force by the security forces, arbitrary arrests and detentions, inhumane prison conditions and women's and girls rights.
It also touched on the right to health, forced evictions, environmental degradation and the rights of LGBTI people's rights.
For example, Ms Osei noted that there were incidents of excessive and unnecessary use of force by the security forces as various media outlets reported that the National Security operatives assaulted journalists Peter Tabri and Caleb Kudah in connection with their work.
Future focus
The Board Chairman of Amnesty International Ghana, George A.B Aggrey, however, said the organisation recognise that there have been considerable improvements in the human rights situation in the country since 1992.