VIDEO: Hopeson Adorye charged with spreading false news

Graphic Online May - 23 - 2024 , 11:12

A member of the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has been charged with the publication of false news.

The Dansoman Circuit Court granted him bail set at GH¢20,000 with two sureties on Thursday, May 23, 2024 when he was arraigned.

Adorye is required to report to the police station every Monday to assist with ongoing investigations.

Adorye was arrested on Wednesday, May 22, following his claim during a radio interview in Accra that he had detonated dynamites in the Volta Region during the 2016 general elections.

His explanation was that, the dynamites were to scare voters not to come out to vote.

A former Member of Parliament for Adenta and current member of the Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, commented on the arrest in an interview on Joy FM, alleging it was politically motivated.

"Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or from his home because the police intend to charge him with the publication of false information," Asamoa said. He criticized the police for detaining Adorye for an extended period and suggested that the actions were politically driven. "This is obviously politically motivated; there is no doubt about that," he stated.

Appearing in court in handcuffs, Adorye was seen in a verbal exchange with a policeman (video below). As he was being escorted out of the police headquarters, he attempted to speak to one of his lawyers, Ken Kuranchie.

The policeman intervened, insisting that Mr. Adorye move quickly into the police car.

Adorye protested, saying, "I am talking to my lawyer, please, I am talking to my lawyer and then you are preventing me. What is the meaning of that? Are you the only police officer?"