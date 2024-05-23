Featured

Dynamite detonation claims: Hopeson Adorye granted GH¢20k bail

Justice Agbenorsi & Rhoda Amponsah May - 23 - 2024 , 11:15

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change has been charged with publication of false news.

He was arraigned at the Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra on Thursday morning (May 23, 2024) following his arrest on Wednesday.

Adorye appeared in court in handcuffs with armed police men guarding him.

Adorye has pleaded not guilty to the charge and has since been granted bail in the sum of GH¢20,000 with two sureties, one of whom must be justified.

The court presided over by Halimah El-Alawa Abdul-Baasit granted him bail following a bail application by seven lawyers led by Yaw Buaben Asamoa who argued that their client will not interfere with investigations.

The accused, who was arrested by the Police on Wednesday, allegedly said in a recent radio interview, that dynamite explosions in the Volta Region preceding the 2026 elections were aimed to deter voters in opposition strongholds.

Appearing in court in handcuffs, Adorye was seen in a verbal exchange with a policeman (video below). As he was being escorted out of the police headquarters, he attempted to speak to one of his lawyers, Ken Kuranchie.

The policeman intervened, insisting that Mr. Adorye move quickly into the police car.

Adorye protested, saying, "I am talking to my lawyer, please, I am talking to my lawyer and then you are preventing me. What is the meaning of that? Are you the only police officer?"