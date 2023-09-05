Graphic, Melcom management confer

Juliet Akyaa Safo Sep - 05 - 2023 , 07:03

The management of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) has paid a fraternal visit to the Melcom Group of Companies to strengthen their long-standing relationship.

The two companies believe that a deeper relationship would help sustain their businesses.

They renewed their commitment when the Managing Director (MD) of the GCGL, Ato Afful, led a team from GCGL to visit the Management of the Melcom Group in Accra last Thursday.

The visit was also to introduce the new Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey, to the Melcom Group led by its Joint Managing Director, Ramesh Sadhwani.

Also present were the Corporate Communications Manager, GCGL, Emmanuel Arthur, and the Melcom Group Director of Communications, Godwin Avenorgbo.

Digital Unit

Mr Afful informed the Melcom team that Graphic was diversifying its channels and going deeper into the digital space with the introduction of its Digital Unit.

He said editions of the newspaper from 1950 had been digitised and could be accessed easily by the public and thus urged the Melcom Group to visit the Digital Unit to access stories written about the company over the years.

The GCGL MD further stated that the company had expanded its portfolio beyond digital media.

He said the company provided courier services and had also expanded its medical services, which originally served staff of the company only, but were now open to the public.

“We believe that when we help one another to grow, there will be better news ahead for both of us,” he said.

Media space

Mr Yartey added that GCGL was interested in advocacy, promising that the editorial team was ready to support the Melcom Group to ensure its sustainability.

“We are interested in advocacy, our new direction is to follow up on issues identified until we get solutions to them,” he said.

Mr Yartey thanked the management of Melcom for the warm welcome and gave an assurance to support them when the need arose.

Mr Sowa highlighted some online thought-leadership activities of GCGL such as discussions on Twitter Spaces and Facebook Live which the Melcom Group could plug in.

“We can create content around areas of your interest from an advocacy and educational perspective,” he said.

Good relationship

Mr Ramesh Sadhwani, acknowledged their long-term relationship with Graphic and thanked the company for providing media coverage on its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

He said the Melcom Group would continue with its CSR activities such as building school blocks, offering scholarships to brilliant schoolchildren and conducting annual blood donation exercises to help the national blood service to feed blood banks in all regional centres.

The group, he further stated, also provided support in other areas to facilitate speedy medical service delivery at major medical institutions in Ghana such as the Police Hospital, the 37 Military hospital, the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and some private hospitals in the country.

“We have organised blood donation exercises and donated blood refrigerators and vaccine refrigerators to help with storage,” he added.

In view of business, Mr Sadhwani was optimistic that the current business environment, which was currently tough, would be better in the coming years.

“Ghana is a good destination for business, hence our expansion.

We have diversified the business so we are not solely dependent on the core retail, but building business around the core retail.

“Hopefully by the end of October, we will open gyms and spas so that we become a destination for families, where they can spend the day and everyone has something to do,” he said, expressing commitment to strengthen their working relationship with Graphic and explore other avenues of collaboration.