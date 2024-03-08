Previous article: Ato Forson case: A-G to drop case against former Chief Director of Ministry of Health

Teach children to appreciate cultural diversity — Galaxy School MD

Vincent Amenuveve Mar - 08 - 2024 , 07:02

Inculcating in children the need to appreciate the uniqueness of talents and cultural diversity that exist among them is one of the many ways of promoting tolerance and peace in communities.

Also, it helps them to respect one another, inspiring and building confidence among them.

The Managing Director of the Galaxy International School, Mehmet Akmermer made the call at the 18th Annual Inter-Cultural Festival of the school on the theme, “Weaving the fabric of peace, love and unity".

“It is important that we inculcate that spirit of togetherness and acceptance into the hearts and minds of these our little ones as they are our future leaders," he explained.

Celebration

Children of the school showcased the different rich cultural backgrounds of its pupils and secondary students from 32 nations in the world.

There was a colourful and impressive display of music, choreography and poetry recitals including the Atsiagbekor dance from the Volta Region, the native American dance, the Chinese dragon dance, the traditional Bharathanatiyam, an ancient classical dance in India among others.

A Ghanaian musician and songwriter, Okyeame Kwame also performed a couple of songs to spice up the event.

Mr Akmermer stated that despite technology turning the world into a global village, there was still divisiveness, conflict and strife.

There is, therefore, the need to teach the children of today, who will be the leaders of tomorrow, the need to be compassionate, tolerant and understanding through their various rich heritage.

“In a world torn apart by division and contention, it is important that we show compassion and understanding. Instead of seeing our differences as barriers, let us weave peace into the very fabric of our societies, stitching together communities that thrive on cooperation and harmony”.

The MD further explained that the school was built in 2001 on the foundation of unity, acceptance of diversity and peaceful co-existence so that the children would grow up with an “accommodating mindset and will make the world a much better place”.

“Let us thus continue to commit ourselves to the noble task of building a world where every thread is valued, every colour celebrated and every voice heard; as you are witnesses here today, the diversity, uniqueness and talent of each child is what makes everything we do beautiful," he said.



Dialogue

A Chartered Accountant and an Executive Board member of the school, Arimeyaw Ibn Saeed, said it was essential “for us to continuously work towards the promotion of peace and unity through dialogue and positive interpersonal relationships.

He said the “fuel that ignites the flames of peace should far exceed that of disputes and disagreements”.