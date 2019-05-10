Speak up against political vigilantism-Methodist Bishop challenges church

The Bishop of the Tema Diocese of the Methodist Church, Ghana, the Rt Rev. Thomas Brown Forson, has challenged the church to speak up against political vigilantism
.
The synod is being attended by delegates from the 17 circuits that form the Tema Diocese.
The five-day event, on the theme: “Disciple-making, the key to
Fear of God
Quoting extensively from the scriptures, Rt Rev. Forson said a nation that feared God would see progress.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
“God has blessed our nation with peace under the rule of law and we must protect the peace by showing gross dislike and disapproval for such groups that seek to topple the peace of our nation, he said.
He called on church leaders to
Prosecute
The bishop, who devoted much time to vigilantism, also called on the government to prosecute members of vigilante groups whose actions fell foul of the law.
According to him, incidents of political vigilantism recorded in the country were a clear manifestation of lawlessness which did not augur well for the nation and called on the relevant security agencies to arrest and prosecute persons associated with such groups who were bent on creating problems for society.
In the past, he said, vigilante groups were formed as community watch groups which protected communities against thievery and also ensured orderliness.
Rt Rev. Forson expressed regret that the groups had taken on a bad image, with many such groups with political
Attack on journalists
The bishop, who would soon complete his final term as the head of the diocese, similarly condemned attacks on journalists in the performance of their duties.
“In every democratic dispensation, everybody has the right to say something,” he said, pointing out, however, that it must be done constructively.
He urged the media to undertake their work based on facts, rather than fabrications, distortions
Stewardship
Giving
While commending the leadership and members of the church for their diverse contributions towards the growth of the diocese, he reminded the congregation that discipleship was a process and not an event, “and as a church it is the duty of members to go out into the world and win more souls for the Kingdom of God”.
Collaboration
The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE),
He urged the leadership of the diocese to continue to partner with the TMA in the fight against
He said the attitude of residents of the metropolis in relation to sanitation issues was the cause of the sanitation challenges in Tema.
“We need an all-inclusive approach in tackling the menace and I see the church as a vital stakeholder in arresting poor sanitation in the city of Tema,” he said.
New Bishop
The incoming Bishop of the diocese, the Very Rev. Samuel Ofori-Akyea, for his part, gave an assurance that the church would continue with its evangelistic mandate and pursue the vision of making disciples in the 17 circuits in which it
The Diocesan Lay Chairman,
That, he said, would enable the church to