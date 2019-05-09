Radio Gold and Radio XYZ go off air during NDC press conference

Two radio stations in Accra, Radio Gold and Radio XYZ have gone off air.
Reports indicate officers from the National Communications Authority (NCA) and armed police officers stormed the two stations Thursday afternoon to shut them down.
The two radio stations are said to have failed to renew their operating licences which have expired.
The shut down happened around 2 pm on Thursday, at a time Radio ZYZ, in particular, had started a live broadcast of a press conference organised and was being addressed by the Council of Elders of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the party's headquarters in Accra.
The NDC leaders were reacting to a police invitation to National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, for him to report to the CID as part of investigations into recent kidnappings and fire outbreaks said to be linked to him.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Radio Gold on its part was however not broadcasting the press conference live.
- Related stories:
- Ofosu Ampofo declines Police invitation over kidnappings, fire outbreaks
- Police CID invites Ofosu Ampofo over kidnappings, fire outbreaks
- State files evidence in Ofosu Ampofo’s case
More to follow ...