State files evidence in Ofosu Ampofo’s case

The state has filed evidence in the case involving the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and Anthony Kwaku Boahen, a Deputy Director of Communications of the NDC
.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Mrs Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa, informed the court, presided over by Mr Justice Samuel Asiedu, that the state filed the documents yesterday morning because one of the evidence it planned to file delayed hence the inability to file based on the timelines given by the court.
Mrs Obuobisa told the court that among the details filed were the investigation caution statements of the accused persons, the charge statements, a compact disk (CD) recording of the said tape, a forensic report as well as a transcript of the audio recording in question.
Defence team
Counsel for Ofosu Ampofo, Mr Tony Lithur, informed the court that the defence team was yet to be served with the list of documents and
For his part, Dr Abdul Bassit Bamba, counsel for the second accused person, Boahen, informed the court that he, on May 3, 2019, filed a document at the registry of the court to show that his client was not present on the day of the said meeting where the audio was recorded.
The trial judge said he was yet to see it but would certainly take a look at it and deal with it appropriately.
Personalities
The accused persons were present in court.
Other lawyers for Ofosu Ampofo are a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, and Dr Dominic Ayine, a former Deputy Attorney-General. Mr Baba Jamal is also a lawyer for Boahen.
Highlights
The Accra High Court has granted bail to Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen, who are the respective Chairman and Deputy Communication Director of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen were each granted bail in the sum of Gh¢100,000 with one surety after they pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to cause harm and assault on a public officer.
The two were dragged to the court by the Attorney-General for allegedly inciting NDC party communicators to rain verbal insults and also incite violence against the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Peace Council (NPC).
Bail
Ofosu Ampofo and Boahen pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause harm, while Ofosu Ampofo separately pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault on a public officer.
Lawyers for the accused persons have described the case as an abuse of the prosecutorial powers of the Attorney-General.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page