Professor Ofori-Acquah gets top US health appointment

Augustina Tawiah Dec - 21 - 2023 , 07:20

The Director of the West Africa Genetic Medicine Centre, Professor Solomon Fiifi Ofori-Acquah, has been invited to serve on the Council of the National Heart, Lung and Blood Advisory Institute (NHLBI) of the National Institutes of Health, the United States of America.

Prof. Ofori-Acquah, whose appointment to the council begins immediately until the end of October 2026, is a world-renowned researcher and academician in sickle cell disease and genetics who is credited with developing the first mouse model of acute chest syndrome in sickle cell disease.

The NHLBI, among others, stimulates basic discoveries about the causes of disease, enables the translation of basic discoveries into clinical practice, fosters training and mentoring of emerging scientists and physicians, and communicates research advances to the public.

The institute also collaborates with patients, families, healthcare professionals, scientists, professional societies, patient advocacy groups, community organisations, and the media to promote the application of research results and leverage resources to address public health needs.

Furthermore, it advises the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the Assistant Secretary for Health, the Director of National Institutes of Health, and the Director of the NHLBC on matters relating to the cause, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart, blood vessel, lung and blood diseases; the use of blood and blood products and the management of blood resources; and on sleep disorders.

As a member of the council of NHLBI, Prof. Ofori-Acquah would, as part of his duties, join other council members to consider applications for research and research training grants and cooperative agreements and recommend funding for those applications that show promise of making valuable contributions to human knowledge.

The council may also make recommendations to the Director, NHLBI, with respect to research conducted at the institute.