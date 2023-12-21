Latex Foam, others honoured at President’s awards

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Dec - 21 - 2023 , 07:25

One of Ghana’s leading foam manufacturing company, Latex Foam, has been recognised for its contribution to the export sector at the 31st and 32nd President’s National Awards for Export Achievement 2023.

Awarded for the export of foam and related products for 2021 and 2022, the company was among the over 200 exporting companies in various products awarded on the night. Latex Foam was awarded under the Gold category.

Last Tuesday’s awards, which was the fusion of the 31st and 32nd editions, was held on the theme: “Recognising excellence: Driving sustainable exports to accelerate Ghana’s prosperity”,

The ceremony, which was graced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Minister of Trade and Industry, K.T Hammond, was held to formally recognise the contribution of exporters in the non-traditional export sector to economic growth, encourage higher levels of performance by exporters, and sustain the interest of exporters in the export business.

Awards, winners

The President’s National awards for Export Achievement Scheme is an event organised by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) under the distinguished patronage of the President of the Republic of Ghana to honour companies that excel in export trade.

It was instituted in 1989 as part of the overall plan of government to stimulate growth of non-traditional exports and as a cushion to the volatility of earnings from traditional exports.

The event provides a tailored national platform to honour export companies that performed well in the preceding year.

The 2023 edition was a collaboration between the GEPA and the Ghana Freezones Authority.

B5 Plus Limited received the Exporter of the Year award for 2021 and 2022.

The Woman Exporter of the Year for 2022 went to DTRT Apparel Limited, exporters of clothing, while Touch Skies Ghana Limited, exporter of yam, won the 2021 Woman Exporter of the Year.

Other winners were Nestle Ghana Limited, Kingdom Exim Ghana Limited, Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Ltd, Olam Food Ingredients Ghana Limited, Azar Chemicals Industries Limited, among others.

Sustained contribution

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEPA, Dr Afua Asabea Asare, commended the various organisations that received awards for their sustained contributions to the growth of the Ghanaian export sector.

She said the organisations that received awards were not only recognised for their triumphs but were also recognised for their resilience, innovation, and unwavering dedication that had led to the elevation of the country’s status on the international stage as an export nation.

GEPA, the CEO stressed, was poised on promoting sustainable export in the country, explaining that “our focus on sustainability is not merely a strategic choice; it is an imperative as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st Century.”

For her, the awards recipients did not only contribute to the economic growth of “our nation but also serve as beacons guiding the way for others to follow.”

Collaboration key

The CEO of Ghana Freezones Authority, Michael Oquaye, noted that recognising excellence in driving sustainable exports was not just an economic strategy, but was a “commitment to the well-being of and advancement of our nation.”

He said collaboration was key to achieving sustainable export growth in the country and that Ghana Freezones Authority would collaborate with GEPA to promote exports in the country.

“Together, we can create regional, continental, and global value chains that foster mutual benefit and accelerate our collective prosperity,” Mr Oquaye said.