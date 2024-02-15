Probe Aburi Girls SHS student’s death — CRI

Timothy Gobah Feb - 15 - 2024 , 02:31

Child Rights International (CRI) has called on the Ghana Education Service (GES), Police and National Security to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a first-year student at the Aburi Girls Senior High School.

The findings of the investigation, it said, should be made public to ensure accountability.

“This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need for reforms and regulatory regimes in senior high schools to protect students' health and safety.

CRI reiterates its commitment to advocating the rights and protection of children in Ghana,” a statement signed by the Executive Director of CRI, Bright Appiah, said.

It said the organisation was deeply saddened by the tragic passing of the student, which reportedly happened on Monday, February 5, 2024, following complaints of severe stomach pains.

Policy, serious threat

CRI said the incident had raised serious concerns about the provision of medical care and safeguarding policy in the schools.

“In most cases, the regulatory regime in our schools has served the interest of exercising administrative powers and maintenance of physical structures rather than protecting the rights and lives of children, and this has led to excessive exercise of discretionary powers in our junior and senior high schools.

“This has totally neglected the protection concept of rights that ought to be the centre of regulations in school systems, Mr Appiah stated.

The CRI Executive Director said unfortunately, this reality had resulted in numerous casualties in some senior high schools (SHSs), where students had lost their lives due to the denial of medical care.

“Incidents of this nature have occurred in schools such as Achimota Senior High, Wesley Girls, and Akim Swedru Senior High Schools.

This concerning trend poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of students, necessitating urgent action,” the Executive Director emphasised.

He said while the regulatory framework of the Ministry of Education and the GES was designed to empower the latter to exercise its authority over schools, the administrative perspective had led to sanctions being imposed without holding individuals accountable, which often failed to address the specific actions or behaviours of those responsible.

Probe

The first-year student, identified as Stacy Okyere, reportedly died after complaining of severe stomach pains but did not receive the needed attention when she went to the school’s sickbay and was pronounced dead on arrival when she was later sent to the hospital.

The body has since been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong-Akuapem for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the GES has set up a nine-member committee to probe the tragic incident, while actively collaborating with law enforcement agencies to conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

In a press release issued last Monday, February 12, the GES revealed that its Director-General had visited both the school and the home of the bereaved family.

The statement, signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, extended heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the deceased.

"Management has also deployed a nine-member team of counsellors to beef up the Guidance and Counselling Department of the school to provide psycho-social support for the students and staff.

"Meanwhile, an internal investigation is ongoing and Management is also working closely with the law enforcement agencies to independently investigate the matter," the GES statement said.