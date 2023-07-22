Ghana news Ghana, Italy renew ties

Daily Graphic Jul - 22 - 2023 , 07:13

Ghana and Italy have renewed their commitment to deepen the ties of co-operation and the bond of friendship that exist between the two countries.

They also pledged to continue to explore sectors of mutual interests for the benefit of their respective countries.

This came to light during bilateral discussions between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Italian counterpart, President Sergio Mattarella, at the Quirinal Palace in Rome,

Italy, yesterday, as part of the President’s four-day official visit to that country.

Relations

President Akufo-Addo said that Ghana and Italy had strong relations spanning many decades, leading to some Italian companies establishing businesses in the country, and cited an Italian Engineering firm, Impregilo, which constructed the Akosombo Dam as an example.

He reiterated Ghana’s determination to continue to work with Italy, and expressed appreciation to President Mattarella for his country’s support in Ghana securing a $3 billion Extended Credit facility from the International Monetary Fund.

President Akufo-Addo further said that Ghana would collaborate with Italy in the development of the country’s pharmaceutical and agro-based sectors, and that those were some of the issues

that would be on the agenda when he called on the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, on Monday, July 24, 2023, in Italy.

President Akufo-Addo also said that it was important to redesign the global financial and economic architecture to ensure that systems of injustice and inequity in the global financial sector were corrected.

Reforms

President Akufo-Addo further called for reforms at the UN Security Council, which he said was long overdue.

“We are anxious that the matter of UN Reform be given priority on the global agenda. It is time to correct the longstanding injustice that the current structure and composition of the UN Security Council represent for the nations of Africa.

“We are encouraged, though, by the attitude and sentiments of two leaders of the five Permanent Members of the Security Council — President Joe Biden of the US and President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, who have publicly called for the reforms.

“We look forward to leaders of the three other Permanent Members to also throw their support behind the reform process,” he said.

While in Italy, President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 4th ECAM Summit in Rome, which has been organised as a sideline event to coincide with the Coordination Hub of the UN Food Systems Stocktaking Moment in Rome.

The summit will discuss challenges and opportunities in the fields of healthcare and food safety in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Beacon of democracy

President Mattarella said Ghana’s continued adherence to the tenets of democracy, good governance, the rule of law and principles of accountability had made the country a beacon of democracy and stability not only in West Africa but the entire Africa continent.

He also applauded the role being played by Ghana in helping to deal with the jihadist and terrorists threats in the Sahel.

Describing the Accra Initiative as “commendable”, the Italian President pledged the support of his country for the success of the initiative because “the stability of the Sahel is important”, adding that Italy would also support Ghana in its effort to contain the menace of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Italian President also agreed to President Akufo-Addo’s suggestion that the current set-up of the global financial architecture must be more responsive to the needs of the world.