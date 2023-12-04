Cultivate resilent, focused mindset - Susan Quist to entrepreneurs

The Managing Partner of Piedmont Advisory, Susan Quist, has sent a word of caution to entrepreneurs against the common pitfalls of trying to do everything at once.

She said entrepreneurs should also cultivate a resilient, focused, and agile mindset, to enable them to respond effectively to challenges and opportunities in the ever-evolving market.

Susan shared valuable insights into the entrepreneurial space while reflecting on learnings and decisions on her journey in an enlightening conversation with Rev. Albert Ocran on Springboard, your Virtual University.

At the core of Susan's narrative is a childhood incident that shaped her early aspirations.

"I wanted to be a lawyer at the age of 11 because of an incident when my family was held at gunpoint by robbers," Ms Quist revealed.

The traumatic event became the turning point for her initial career choice, fuelled by a deep-seated desire to address injustice.

She referred to herself as a "recovering lawyer", highlighting the evolution of her career path.

"I found a passion for understanding businesses, my clients and advising them to do things the way they should," she shared.

This shift underscored the importance of adapting to changing interests and discovering newfound passions that align with personal growth.

As she embarked on her professional journey, she emphasised the significance of parental guidance.

"Parents need to nurture their children, understand them and what their strengths and weaknesses are, and hone them, guiding them through it," she asserted.

This wisdom speaks to the enduring impact of parental support in shaping an individual's resilience and determination.

The entrepreneurial chapter in Ms Quist's journey began with self-doubt.

"I initially resisted the urge to start my own business because I thought I did not have what it takes to be an entrepreneur," she noted.

This common struggle, she said, was common with many aspiring entrepreneurs, emphasising the need to challenge self-doubt and recognise untapped potential.

As she navigated the path to entrepreneurship, strategic planning emerged as a cornerstone.

"I then sat down to map it all out.

How are we going to be different from the rest?" she explained.

This approach to strategic vision, client understanding and growth planning became a blueprint for Piedmont Advisory's success.

Her insights into team dynamics and people management offer invaluable guidance.

"People are the most important in a company because it is them who will help in achieving your goals," she affirmed.

Her emphasis on intentional hiring, considering skills, temperament and suitability, addresses the critical role of human capital in organisational success.

Her challenges encountered were reframed as opportunities for learning.

"In life, what you perceive as failures are actually learnings," she asserted.

This growth mindset encourages individuals to view setbacks as stepping stones to personal and professional development, fostering resilience in the face of challenges.

In the realm of entrepreneurship, Susan cautioned against "vision creeps," emphasising the importance of staying intentional about business goals.

"Be intentional about sticking to what you set out to do and believe in it because that is how you get your clients to buy into it," she advised.

Diversification emerged as a necessary strategy in Ms Quist's entrepreneurial journey.

"Diversification is necessary if you are running a company," she emphasised.

This flexibility in approach speaks to the adaptability required for sustainable business growth and success.

As Ms Quist reflected on her journey, she highlighted the vital role of learning from challenges.

"Challenges aren't failures; they're learnings," she stated.

Ms Quist's journey imparts crucial life lessons.

It emphasises the significance of parental guidance, adaptability to change, confronting doubts, and staying resolute in pursuing goals.

Furthermore, Susan's narrative underscores the importance of teamwork, learning from adversity, and making wise choices in selecting the right individuals.

Ultimately, her story serves as a blueprint, guiding us to cultivate strength, flexibility and a perpetual willingness to learn throughout life's journey.

Springboard, your Virtual University, is a motivational and personal development broadcast that focuses on leadership, entrepreneurship and career development.