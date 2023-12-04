Ablekuma North Assembly honours farmers

Daily Graphic Dec - 04 - 2023 , 07:48

A 47-year-old poultry farmer, Samuel Ampoma Gyan, emerged as the overall best farmer in the Ablekuma North Municipality at the Farmers Day held last Friday.

For his prize he was presented with a motorbike, a tricycle, cutlasses, a head pan, a shovel, a box of soap, a spraying machine, among others, at the Farmers Day celebration held at the forecourt of the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region.

Winners

Five other farmers in the municipality who were also presented with prizes were Mary Quarshie, who was adjudged the best woman farmer; Tahiru Braimah Zorler, best youth in agriculture; Nat Acquaye, best rabbit farmer; Gideon Papa Equah, best processor; Zainab Mubarak, best sheep and goats farmer, and Arsene Ely, best innovator in agriculture.

They were presented with items including wheel barrows, shovels, head pans, cutlasses, wellington boots while the best innovator in agriculture received a 32-inch television set aside from the other items.

The celebration was on the theme “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience”, and it was used to honour deserving farmers, fishermen and entrepreneurs in the food and agriculture value chain in the municipality.

Food security

Speaking at the event, the Ablekuma North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Kofi Ofori, urged residents in the municipality to take advantage of the government’s interventions to improve agricultural production, sustainable food security and value addition.

He said agricultural extension agents and other technical officers were also on hand to offer them the needed technical support and services to increase production.

“With the modernisation of agriculture programmes, we do not need large tracts of land to engage in farming.

Let us make use of our backyards, open spaces, containers, among others, to produce food,” Mr Ofori said.

Mr Ofori said poultry farming and rabbit rearing were thriving ventures in the municipality and urged residents to take advantage of them for increased income.