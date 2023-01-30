Gardener beautifies Ofankor-Achimota overpass

A volunteer gardener has started beautifying the atural environment around the Ofankor-Achimota overpass, once a haven for lunatics.
The exercise has improved the ambiance of the Ofankor side of the bridge which had become a virtual refuse dump, and enhanced visibility and safety on the access roads along the bridge.
Fountain
The gardener, Eric Darko Gyampo, has grown flowers of different kinds, constructed a mini-fountain and created pieces of art work under the bridge and along the road.
The creative work is a fine blend of stones, bamboos and artificial carpet as the main materials in the construction of the fountain and creating the art works.
Initiative
Mr Gyampo said he initiated the exercise two months ago to get rid of the lunatics, and keep the vicinity of the overpass very neat.
“I am expecting that if the rains set in, the ornamental flowers I have planted would grow well to make the place very attractive,” he said.
Mr Gyampo said all moneys spent on the beautification drive were from his pocket.
He said so far he had spent GH¢2,000 on the effort to beautify the area, all from his personal pocket, and that he would need about GH¢150,000 to beautify the whole stretch under the bridge.
He, therefore, appealed to the Ga North Municipal Assembly and the public to support him to cover the whole stretch.
Some motorists operating at Ofankor commended the gardener’s initiated, and expressed the hope that it would be replicated around all bridges in the country.
Nicholas Ayi, a motorist, praised the gardiner, and expressed the hope that he would be supported to keep the place clean and beautiful.