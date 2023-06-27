Fish company provides Akuse police with office accommodation

Ezekiel E. Sottie Jun - 27 - 2023 , 10:51

Maleka Farms Limited, a fish farm company at Kadjanya near Asutsuare in the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region, has provided office accommodation at a cost of GH¢750,000 for the Akuse Police Station.

The Akuse Police Station in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region, is one of the oldest police stations in the country, which was built in 1911 when Akuse was the only harbour centre where foreign ships docked to deliver goods from Ghana and abroad.

Companies such as AB Olivant, UAC and GNTC were all located at Akuse at the time and there was therefore the need for a police station to protect lives and property, hence the early establishment of the police station at Akuse.

Handover

At the hand over ceremony of the facility to the police service last Friday, the General Manger of the Maleka Farms, Roger Aboujaoude, said the company upon commencement of business in the vicinity struck acquaintance with the police who assisted it to apprehend and stop activities of thieves who were stealing materials and other items from the company’s site.

He said the building from which the police were operating at Akuse as the district headquarters was not in good shape and was crying for attention.

“With the deplorable state of the building, the company decided to take it upon itself to construct a better edifice for the police for the benefit of the community and to enhance the operations of the police specifically, since working in an ideal office definitely enhances performance,” he added.

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Emmanuel Twumasi-Ankrah, who represented the Inspector General of Police, said the idea of bringing modern policing to the door steps of the local people was capital intensive.

Mr Twumasi-Ankrah said although the Akuse Police District had a wide jurisdiction covering areas such as Kpong, Teye-Kwame, Asutsuare, Volivo, Adakope to Tokpo, there were only three police stations at Akuse, Kpong and Asutsuare Junction serving the numerous communities.

He, therefore, appealed to stakeholders and philanthropists to help the police administration to establish police stations at Okwenya, Kpong-Ahudjo and Volivo, explaining that when that was done, both Kpong and Asutsuare would be upgraded to police districts that would lead to the upgrade of the Akuse district to a divisional level.

Cooperation

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei North, Theresa Lardi Awuni, entreated both the police and communities in the area to cooperate with the Maleka Farm to continue to help the communities as part of its corporate social responsibility, adding “What you have seen today is the beginning of better things to come if you continue to cooperate with the benefactor”.

The Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Chief Executive, Simon Kweku Tetteh, urged community members within the operational area of the Akuse Police Station to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service at Akuse and the municipal assembly to fight crime in the area.