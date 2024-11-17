Previous article: Justice William Atuguba (rtd) on why Supreme Court should not have entertained Afenyo-Markin’s suit

Fire Service bolsters operations with 23 new vehicles and advanced bushfire response unit

Kweku Zurek Nov - 17 - 2024 , 07:44

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has significantly enhanced its operational capabilities with the acquisition of 23 new utility vehicles, courtesy of the government of Ghana.

This fleet includes 19 pickups and four command cars, aimed at improving the Service’s response efficiency nationwide.

In an international collaboration, Fire Aid UK and the International Development Team donated a state-of-the-art Bushfire Response Rapid Intervention Vehicle (BFRRIV).

This specialised vehicle is designed to navigate rugged terrains and is expected to transform bushfire management efforts, particularly in protecting farmlands and natural vegetation from destructive fires.

The vehicles were officially handed over on November 15, 2024, during the launch of the GNFS National Annual Bushfire Prevention Campaign.

The event, held under the theme “Protecting Our Farms and Forests for Posterity,” featured the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey as the Special Guest of Honour.

In his address, Mr. Quartey lauded the government’s ongoing commitment to equipping the GNFS and stressed the importance of regular vehicle maintenance.

The BFRRIV, a key highlight of the additions, is expected to play a crucial role in minimising the impact of bushfires, especially in rural and agricultural areas prone to such incidents.

This move is part of the Government’s broader initiative to provide the GNFS with the tools and resources necessary to safeguard lives, property, and the environment effectively.