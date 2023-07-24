Filmmaker Samuel Whyte to launch road safety foundation in August

Jul - 24 - 2023

Accra-based filmmaker, Samuel Whyte, has announced the upcoming launch of the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation,' set to take place on August 12, 2023, at the Neoplan Station in Accra.

As a dedicated 'road safety activist,' Samuel Whyte aims to lead a series of impactful initiatives through the foundation, including educational programs, infrastructural enhancements, and community outreach events. The primary objective is to raise awareness about the critical importance of road safety among the general public.

An official online publication outlining the purpose of the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation' highlighted its vision of fostering a mindset change among road users to create a safer environment for all.

"Our efforts will be focused on bringing about a positive change in road user behavior, ensuring safer communities, and reducing the economic and emotional burden caused by road accidents," the statement read.

Samuel Whyte further emphasized that the foundation's core values and strategies are anchored in a strong commitment to road safety, advocating for public education, promoting innovation, and fostering collaborations and partnerships with local authorities and government agencies. These efforts aim to implement more stringent road safety regulations and policies.

Additionally, a top priority for the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation' will be to gather data through scientific research and analysis on safety trends, risk factors, and accident patterns. This valuable information will then be used to guide policy makers in making informed and data-driven decisions regarding road safety measures.

The forthcoming launch of the 'Samuel Whyte Foundation' is expected to mark a significant step forward in promoting road safety and saving lives on Ghana's roads.