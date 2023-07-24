Stool Lands inaugurates 3 classroom blocks in Asutifi North

Biiya Mukusah Ali Jul - 24 - 2023 , 11:33

The Administrator of Stool Lands, Maame Ama Edumadze-Acquah, has inaugurated three fully furnished classroom blocks, with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) laboratories and offices in three deprived communities in Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region.

They include a six-unit classroom block for the Bogyampa D/A Basic School, a three-unit classroom block for the Donkorkrom D/A Junior High School (JHS) and a three-unit classroom block for the Kojokrom D/A JHS.

The provision of the facilities is to help reduce the huge infrastructure deficit and improve teaching and learning in the district.

At separate inauguration events last Wednesday, Mrs Edumadze-Acquah said the Office of the Administrator of Stool Lands (OASL) was effectively utilising revenue mobilised from the stool lands to invest in the improvement of citizens and their communities.

She said the office would continue to partner the government to expand infrastructure in every sector of the economy.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah said over the years the OASL had worked hard to collect revenue across all stool lands and disbursed them to the beneficiaries for the execution of development projects.

She commended the region for its judicious use of stool lands revenue to develop communities in the area.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah expressed the hope that the facilities would help increase enrolment and improve the quality of education in the area.

Concern

She, however, expressed concern about the encroachment of public lands and chieftaincy disputes across the country.

Mrs Edumadze-Acquah appealed to the chiefs, who are custodians of the land, to protect the lands for future generations and development.

For his part, the Asutifi North District Chief Executive, Anthony Mensah, said the completion of the projects was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to develop the human resource needs of the country.

He urged authorities of the schools and community members to protect the facilities from all forms of destruction.