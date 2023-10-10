Dzikunu Nelson wins 2023 Literacy Challenge contest

Daily Graphic Oct - 10 - 2023 , 07:30

A student at the Jireh International School at Ashaiman, Dzikunu Nelson Armstrong, has emerged winner in the 2023 'The Literacy Challenge,' hosted by Accra-based Citi TV/Citi FM after beating other contenders with 68 points.

Master Dzikunu replaces the previous champion, Samuel Kwaku Gyamfi Gariba of the D and D Academy in Kumasi, as the reigning champion of this prestigious contest for junior high school students.

For his prize as the new champion, Master Dzikunu took home a cash prize of GH¢10,000, a prestigious trophy, a six-month supply of Webie Crunchy Biscuit and an array of other exciting prizes.

When Master Dzikunu was announced as the winner, the elated mother expressed her gratitude to God for making that possible.

In the 2023 edition of 'The Literacy Challenge,' participants were tasked to craft a compelling story of not less than 600 words, concluding with the profound statement: "The happiest people do not have the best of everything; they make the best of everything they have."

Out of more than 1,000 entries from JHS students, 50 exceptional participants were chosen.

The selection process included a mandatory Aptitude Test held on August 12 at the Accra Digital Centre, leading to the selection of the final 10 contestants.

The intense four-round contest began with participants expressing their optimism to annex the ultimate.

In the first round, which evaluated knowledge in Social Studies, reasoning and literature/language, Kotei Adel Alberta from the Ofaakor M/A Basic D JHS led with an impressive 34 points.

Competitive

The second round,which focused on numeracy, proved to be the most competitive, with three contestants scoring 11 points each.

In the third round, centred on science concepts, Mireku Patrick Oscar Manuel from the Mary Mother of Good Counsel School secured the top spot with 10 points.

The climax of the challenge featured a science challenge by Dext Technology, leading to an exciting tiebreaker between Kotei Adel Alberta from the Ofaakor M/A Basic D JHS and Adiel Akosua Agyaka Safo from the D and D Academy, both finishing with 65 points.

'The Literacy Challenge,' formerly known as 'The Write Away Contest,' has been inspiring young minds since its inception in 2017.

'The Literacy Challenge' is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.

The 2023 edition of 'The Literacy Challenge' was sponsored by the Ghana Gas Company Limited, M4 Webie Crunchy Biscuit, SIC Insurance PLC, PGL, DEXT Technology Limited, Fortune Rice, Alife soap and Crystal Palm Hotels Annex.