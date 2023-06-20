Daily hearing of criminal case: Court to hear Quayson’s review motion on June 21

Justice Agbenorsi Jun - 20 - 2023 , 13:50

The High Court in Accra hearing the perjury and forgery case against James Gyakye Quayson has fixed Wednesday June 21, 2023 to hear a motion seeking to vary its decision to hear the case on day-to-day basis.

In court today, (June 20), lawyer for Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata, notified the court about the motion.

However, a Deputy-Attorney-General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah told the court that his office had not received the motion and would need up to tomorrow June 21 to peruse the document and respond to it, reports Graphic Online's Justice Agbenorsi who was in the courtroom.

He, therefore, prayed the Court to allow lawyers for the accused person to continue the cross-examination of the first prosecution witness in the matter as agreed by the court.

Mr Tsikata, who did not agree with the Deputy A-G, said the matters raised in the motion for variation preceded the proceedings, hence continuing with the trial would be an injustice to his client.

The Court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, adjourned the case to Wednesday June 21, to enable the prosecution to respond to the matter for a ruling to be delivered.

Dozens of sympathizers of the accused person were at the forecourt of the High Court.

Background

On June 16, 2023, the court ruled that it would hear the case on day-to-day basis beginning today (June 20).

That was after the court had turned down a prayer by Quayson’s lawyer, which sought to have the trial continued after the Assin North by-election slated for June 27, 2023.

But lawyers for Quayson filed the motion for the court to review its decision to hear the case on day-to-day basis.

Present in court were some big wigs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) including former Attorney-General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong.