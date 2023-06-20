Police Inspector pleads not guilty to murder of girlfriend in court

GraphicOnline Jun - 20 - 2023 , 14:23

Ahmed Twumasi, the police inspector accused of the murder of his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, has pleaded not guilty during the committal proceedings held at the court.

During the court proceedings, the state attorney presented a summary of the case, to which Inspector Twumasi responded by entering a plea of not guilty to the charge of murder.

Twumasi declined to answer any further questions without the presence of his lawyer but expressed his intention to call witnesses as necessary.

As part of the committal process, the state attorney presented evidence, including the alleged murder weapon, a service pistol, and CCTV footage capturing the scene, outlining Twumasi's purported involvement in the crime.

Bruce Dapaah, the father of the deceased, reiterated the family's demand for justice to be served in this matter.

Given the tense situation surrounding the case, there was heightened security at the court to prevent any potential assault on the suspect. Family members of the deceased made another attempt to physically attack Twumasi, resulting in chaos. Police called for reinforcement to restore order.

Some angry family members of the deceased even threw stones at the police vehicle as the suspect was being whisked away from the court premises.

The Asokore Mampong district court has committed the suspect to stand trial at the high court, starting on July 13, 2023, at 10 am.

From that date forward, the high court will assume full responsibility for the trial proceedings.

Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maa Adwoa, a 26-year-old, was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, on April 20, 2023, near her residence in Adum.

The suspect was arrested and subsequently remanded into prison custody. He remains in custody pending the trial.