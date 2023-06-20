Bahamas, Princess Town sign sister-city agreement to boost development

Kester Aburam Korankye Jun - 20 - 2023 , 15:56

The Ahanta area in the Western region is set for a boost in business and development after signing a sister-city agreement with the Caribbean Island of Bahamas.

The agreement, according to officials from both sides, would pave the way for Ahanta and the Bahamas to exchange culture, education, and trade to promote peace and unity. The agreement was between the Ahanta town of Princess also known as Pokesu and the Bahamian capital of Nassau.

Bahamas, the gateway country to the Caribbean, is looking to strengthen its relationship with Africa. Through years of research, the country has established that the majority of the slave ships that first berthed in the Bahamas were from Princess Town in Ahanta and by extension, it has also established that a lot of the indigenes of Bahamas came from Ghana- specifically Princess Town.

The agreement signing ceremony was graced by a Cabinet Minister from the Bahamas, Ginger Moxey, the Minster for the Western Region, Kobby Okyere Darko-Mensah and the Municipal Chief Executive of Ahanta West, John Agyare.

“This pact will strengthen the ties between the Bahamas and Ahanta and allow for a symbiotic relationship to strengthen both communities,” said Madam Ginger Moxey.



Economic growth

It is the goal of this agreement to assist in the development of cultural exchanges, educational exchanges, economic growth, and development along with the humanitarian related activities between both communities” she added.

The agreement was facilitated by Sister City Africa, a body that was set up 68 years ago by the 34th United States President Dwight Eisenhower immediately after World War II. The idea behind it was to connect communities across the world to bring about accelerated growth especially in less developed countries while ensuring the strategic movement of talent and technical support across borders for the betterment of the world.

The President of the Global Sister Cities Africa, Prince Kwame Kludjeson noted the importance of the agreement, acknowledging the event as one of its kind worldwide and advised the people to brace themselves and also to make good use of this opportunity.

“If we follow the historical event of why we are coming to sign this agreement following the research of Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa the Second, you will see that God never makes mistakes. Today’s agreement is extraordinary. Ghana, we are moving ahead of the Africa city region,” he said.

Gratitude

Mr Okyere Darko Mensah, in addressing the audience, expressed his gratitude thanking the Bahamas for their dedication towards Ahanta, endorsing that culture exchange transcends geographical boundaries.

“This is a strong proof that regardless of where we find ourselves in the device of the world, we share strong connections which should bring us together and propel our commitment towards mutual support and growth leveraging on the resources at our disposal” he stated.

He alluded to the Ghanaian adage that “Blood is thicker than water”, in saying that nothing in the world could separate people from their roots hence the coming home of the people of Bahamas to Ahanta was in order.

“I am optimistic that this partnership will serve as a catalyst for economic growth-attracting investments, and creating employment opportunities for our communities… by innovative ideas for me and now means creating technologies together and selling it to the rest of the world to create prosperity for our people” he believed.

Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa II, whose findings in his recently launched book, Black Rinse, showed evidence that the majority of the people of Bahamas had been taken away from the Ahanta area, urged the youth to keep up with their zeal towards their beliefs, and to value their cultural heritage because people fought and died for it to reach their generation. He gave his word that he will see to it that their bond was never weakened.

The world is watching us, the Bahamas are approaching their jubilee, and the Ahantas are approaching an important crossroad. For 300 years the people from this region have set an example for the entire African diaspora to follow, and this important crossroad; we must unify and move ahead in the right direction” Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa II indicated.

The Ahanta West Municipality, where Princess Town is located, is in the Western Region of Ghana, with a population of 153,140 according to the 2021 population census, with a land size of the 591-kilometre square. Agona Nkwanta is its capital.

The Municipality has abundant natural resources, making it economically significant in terms of the development of the country. It ranks among the biggest oil palm and rubber producers in the country. Oil, gold, and quarry stones are just a few of the many minerals that are currently being explored and it is also known for its Kumdum and Ankos festivals, in which people from all walks of life participate.

The Bahamas is the gateway to the Caribbean and one of the biggest tourism destinations in the world with its pristine beaches and many islands which are a hotbed for vacation for many across the world.

Background

Mr. Christopher Davis who is the son of the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, and is now Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa the Second of the Princess Town, traced his roots back to Ghana through the famous Junkanoo festival celebrated by the Bahamas and most countries in the Caribbean, which bares a lot of similarity with the popular Western Regional fancy dressing festival known as ‘Ankos’.

During his research, their root was traced to Princess Town formally known as Pokesu, which is located in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly. Mr. Davis, now Safohene Gyan Kwa II wanted to clear the notion that “Africans are responsible for their own genocide” which he saw as lies and believed that Africans are great people with rich culture and natural resources. This reason also motivated his research.

Mr. Christopher Davis, after his research, was crowned as ‘Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa the Second’ meaning Chief Commander of the Army to the great King Nana Baidoo Bonsoe who according to the history of the Ahantas fought the slave trade until his final breath. The coronation of Nana Safohene Gyan Kwa II took place in 2022 in Busua, the traditional capital of Ahanta.