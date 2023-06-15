Court restrains OSP from arresting Charles Bissue for 10 days

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Jun - 15 - 2023 , 11:01

The Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra has put an injunction on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP ) from arresting a former Secretary of the defunct Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue.

The interim injunction, which will be in force for 10 days follows an application filed by lawyers of Mr Bissue.

According to the court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Abodakpi, the interim injunction also restrains the OSP from executing an arrest warrant against Mr Bissue, publishing notice declaring him as wanted and applying for further warrant of arrest within the 10 day period.

Hearing of the substantive case continues on June 22, 2023.

Notice

The OSP is investigating Mr Bissue and others involved in the activities of the IMCIM, over alleged corruption and corruption related activities relating to illegal mining.

Last Tuesday, the OSP issued a notice declaring Mr Bissue wanted following his failure to appear before the OSP for interrogation.

Mr Bissue is challenging the investigations by the OSP on the basis that he had already been exonerated by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service over the same alleged corruption case.