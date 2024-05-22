Featured

Conveners of #DumsorMustStop vigil to contest Police injunction application

Gertrude Ankah May - 22 - 2024 , 10:23

The conveners of the ‘#DumsorMustStop’ protest have announced their intention to challenge the injunction application filed by the police.

Advertisement

The police does not want the protesters to picket at the Revolution Square, which is directly opposite the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The police's explanation is that the area is a security zone. They have rather advised the protesters to gather at the Independence Square and have consequently applied by for a injunction restrain the planned protest infront of the Jubilee House.

The protest has been scheduled for May 25, 2024 and it is aimed at pressuring the government to resolve the erratic electric power supply currently being experienced in the country.

According to the police, the resort to the law court was a result of a lack of consensus between them Accra Regional Police Command and the conveners of the #DumsorMustStop protest.

At a meeting with the conveners including Yvonne Nelson, Selorm Dramani Dzramado, and Henry Osei Akoto on May 15, 2024, the Police advised them to relocate the venue and adjust the time.

The case has been set for a hearing on May 24, 2024.

Speaking in a radio interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Tuesday [May 21], Dramani Selorm Dzramado, a convener for the pressure group Justice for Ghana and a member of the organisers of the protest said the group was ready to contest the injunction in court.

“We will not accept any application by the police ex-parte. We will disregard it and treat it with utter contempt. If the court respects and listens to them and a decision is taken, you don’t really have a choice. But it’s good you said that it’s on notice. So we’re going to defend in court. We’re going to argue in court. That will be on May 24. So it is Friday.”