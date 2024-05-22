Featured

COPEC predicts fuel shortage if Tanker Drivers' strike continues

Gertrude Ankah May - 22 - 2024 , 10:53

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) has predicted a fuel shortage in the coming days if the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union continues their strike.

Members of the Union began an indefinite strike on Tuesday, May 21, demanding improved conditions of service.

COPEC called on stakeholders to resolve the concerns of the group, stressing that inaction from the relevant authorities will have dire consequences.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, Mr. Duncan Amoah, the Executive Secretary of COPEC, said petroleum consumers may soon be queuing at fuel pumps for the product if the strike continues for 72 hours.

“The oil marketing companies cannot get you the products without those tanker drivers," Mr. Amoah said. "What this adds to the woes of the Ghanaian people is that if the strike isn't called off within the next 48 to 72 hours, we may soon have to queue to get fuel because the supply at the various fuel stations is likely to run out."