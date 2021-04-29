Cancel 'non-essential' trips to COVID-19 hotspots – Govt

Government has advised Ghanaians who intend to travel to countries with “exceedingly high” COVID-19 infection rates to postpone or cancel their trip.
A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Thursday advised against trips to Asian and South American countries.
It said, “In view of the alarming rate of infections of COVID-19 in some parts of the world, especially in Asia and South America, the Ghana Health Service wishes to advise the general public to either cancel or postpone their all non-essential travels to countries with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rates.”
The Ministry further advised travellers leaving and arriving in Ghana to strictly adhere to already existing COVID-19 protocols.
It said all travellers leaving and arriving in Ghana are to note that only test results or certificates bearing trusted travel or biomars codes would be considered valid.
It added that travelers are to sign up for accounts on trustedtravels.panabios.org with the same email address and mobile numbers provided to laboratories during testing.