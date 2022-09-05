Bosomtwe honours Dr Adutwum for championing education

The chiefs and people of the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region have honoured their Member of Parliament, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, for championing the development of education in the area, especially his hometown, Jachie.
Dr Adutwum, in the presence of his wife, Selina Adutwum, and son, was presented with a memento and assorted items including a ram in appreciation of his good works.
As he was being decorated by the Abrankese Nyameanihene, Nana Opoku Amponsem II, the chief charged him to do a lot more to cover the entire district.
Acknowledgement
Dr Adutwum, who is also the Minister of Education, was acknowledged as a believer of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) education.
The MP, among others, has constructed a new Bosomtwe STEM Academy and Senior High School (SHS), and instituted the Dr YOA STEM Scholarship scheme of which 97 beneficiaries were currently studying at the University for Development Studies (UDS), the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
He was also credited with offering foreign scholarships to several constituents who are now studying in the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Hungary and Morocco, among other countries.
Dr Adutwum was also credited with the construction of a modern administration block at Beposo SHS, a 66 seater bus for Beposo SHS, the construction of kitchen and dining hall at St George's Technical High School and the construction of a modern TVET college at Abrankese.
Support
Speaking at the durbar, the Sawuahene, Nana Kwaku Amankwaa Sarkodie II, praised the minister for working hard to transform the educational sector of the country and the district, in particular, with a firm focus on hands-on training.
He assured him that the chiefs and people of the district would continue to support him to deliver on his mandate.
The Bosomtwe District Chief Executive, Joseph Kwasi Assumin, said education remained the priority of the Akufo-Addo administration that was why there had been massive investment in the sector.
He said the district assembly also placed premium on educational development, and assured that nothing would be left to chance in doing what was best for the people.
Students loan
The Chief Executive Officer of the Students Loan Trust Fund, Nana Agyei Yeboah, said starting next academic year, all final year students at the Senior High School (SHS) level will be eligible to apply for the students loan while they awaited their results to enter any of the tertiary institutions.
However, only those who make the grade to enter tertiary will have access to the loans.
The new inclusion under the "no guarantor" loan scheme policy, forms part of the processes to expand the scheme and make it accessible to all.
Nana Yeboah explained that the expansion of the scheme was to avoid long periods of waiting for students while on campus to access the loan.