Ahmadiyya Muslim Women donate to hospitals, orphanages as part centenary celebration

The Women’s Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Ghana, as part of a centenary celebration has donated various items to some institutions including hospitals and orphanages.
Worth thousands of Ghana cedis, the items went to children’s wards and orphanages in 27 locations across all sixteen regions of Ghana.
The national donation exercise started at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.
The Association will be launching its centenary celebration on November 13, 2022.
Other areas that have also received donations include the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, Bibiani, and Obuasi government hospitals, Adwumako Government Hospital, Ansapatu Orphanage at Abura and a community health centre at Walelwale.
Items donated included toiletries, food items, drinks, beddings, cleaning materials, diapers; wipes, water and others.
Presenting the items, the National Sadr (President) of Lajna Ima’illah Ghana (Ahmadiyya Muslim Women Association), Hajia Anisa Nasirdeen Iddrissu said “under the current trend of events across the world, it is time for women to get involved in the high spiritual and economic development of the society so as to help instill the fear of God and the love for one another in the hearts and minds of our people”.
She said the donations were the association’s contributions to helping ease the pain and challenges of the sick and vulnerable.
On her part, Madam Ethel Lumur, who received the items on behalf of the children’s ward of the Korle bu Teaching Hospital expressed gratitude to Lajna Ima’illah.
The theme for Ghana’s celebration is “Building Resilience in Self Reformation: A Path to Peace and Sustainable Development”.
The year-long celebration will include a visit to tree-planting sites, clean-up campaigns, and donations to hospitals, orphanages, street children, and the poor.
It will also include several spiritual rejuvenation activities like seminars, conferences, symposiums, and outreach programmes to share Islam’s message of peace, peaceful co-existence, and most importantly how to build resilience in these troubling times.
The Women's Association of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community was established on December 25, 1922 to foster unity, promote spiritual and moral education, and advance the welfare issues of women and children within the community across the world.
Lajna Ima’illah is established in over 200 countries across the world with our international headquarters in the United Kingdom.
Each country will be executing a series of activities over the year for its celebration.