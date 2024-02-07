Aburi Girls student dies after stomach ache

Yaa Kuffour Senyah Feb - 07 - 2024 , 16:31

A first-year boarding student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School has died days after complaining of severe stomach pains.

There are indications that she started complaining about the stomach ache on Monday, February 5 and died on Wednesday, Feb 7, 2024.

The first year student has been identified as Stacy Okyere.

However other sources have indicated that she was suffering from malaria of which she was left at the mercy of the care of her mates due to the negligence of her housemistress who was identified as Rita Annan.

Tragically, Stacy Okyere could not survive as she was pronounced dead on arrival when rushed to the hospital.

The body has since been transferred to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital for autopsy, in an effort to determine the exact cause of death.

The institution has therefore refused to comment on the recent happenings as reports have also stated that the housemistress has then be relieved of her position as authorities take over to investigate the issues surrounding the death of the student.

Read Also;