Bawumia: NPP government has created record number of jobs

Kweku Zurek Feb - 07 - 2024 , 18:57

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has asserted that the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has created more jobs than any previous administration.

Speaking at the UPSA auditoriumon Tuesday in Accra, Vice President Bawumia said the government generated 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022, despite the challenges posed by the global economic crisis.

He explained that this feat includes the recruitment of 100,000 additional health workers, 100,000 more teachers, and a significant increase in fire service personnel.

Bawumia stated: “What is probably the most remarkable development in terms of the economy is that our government has created 2.1 million jobs between 2017 and 2022 notwithstanding the global economic crisis. The public sector recruited 1.2 million people while the private sector created 975,000 jobs (per SSNIT data) . We recruited 100,000 more health workers, 100,000 more teachers, more than doubled the fire service personnel, etc. Our government has quite clearly created more jobs in a seven year period than any government. This is truly remarkable under the circumstances even though we still have to create more jobs”.

Acknowledging the economic challenges, he praised the government's ability to navigate the nation away from disaster, citing resilience in key economic indicators such as GDP growth, agricultural and industrial sectors, trade balance, and job creation.

He also announced plans to unveil a Performance Tracker detailing the government's achievements in every sector and district across Ghana.

The Vice President's remarks come amid heightened political activity as Ghana approaches its presidential election in December, with job creation and economic performance being key campaign issues.

