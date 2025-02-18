Featured

UniMAC Vice-Chancellor urges freshers to embrace academic excellence

Jemima Okang Addae Education Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC), Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, has urged newly admitted students to approach their studies with diligence, motivation and perseverance.

He encouraged them to be prepared for challenges and to remain determined to overcome any obstacles throughout their academic journey.

Prof. Mensah made these remarks at the 3rd Matriculation ceremony held at UniMAC-IJ in Accra last Friday.

He emphasised that the ceremony marked the students' formal acceptance as full and legitimate members of UniMAC.

The Vice-Chancellor reminded the freshers of the importance of upholding the matriculation oath, which required them to adhere to the university's rules and regulations, respect authority, dedicate themselves to their studies, pursue knowledge, and contribute positively to the institution's reputation.

“As you take the Matriculation Oath today, know that you are joining a university that, though new in name, is deeply rooted in a tradition of academic excellence and innovation,” he stated.

Prof. Mensah introduced the students to the university's Learning Management System (LMS) and e-library, explaining that these platforms would enhance their access to learning materials, track their academic progress, and facilitate seamless engagement with lecturers.

He reassured them of the university’s commitment to ensuring that they graduate fully equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to contribute meaningfully to the Ghanaian and global economy.

Students enrolled

The Vice-Chancellor disclosed that 3,663 applications were received for the academic year, out of which 2,177 students were admitted.

That, he said, was made up of 1,478 females and 580 males, reflecting a diverse and inclusive student body.

Out of that, 1,477 students are admitted to the Institute of Journalism, 86 to the Institute of Languages, 238 to the Institute of Film and Television and 252 to the School of Graduate Studies.

Prof. Mensah highlighted that those figures reflected the institution’s dedication to inclusivity and diversity, fostering an environment where all students, regardless of gender, could thrive and succeed.

He further stated that UniMAC was investing in new facilities and technologies to accommodate its growing student population and to enhance the overall academic experience.

“As part of our plans for growth, we are investing in new facilities and technologies to expand the university's capacity and enhance the quality of the academic experience for our increasing student population,” he said.

Prof. Mensah, therefore, reminded students to stay focused on their primary objective of earning a diploma, degree or master’s qualification.

“I can tell you from experience that some of the best years of your life will be your university days, both at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, and some of the very best and lifelong friends you will make, will be from your days at the university,” he added.