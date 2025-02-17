Achimota 2000 Year group courts public support to complete project

Samuel Ohene Ewur Education Feb - 17 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The 2000 Year Group of the Achimota Senior High School has called on the public for support to complete an 18-unit classroom block project for the school.

They made the call during a project viewing and fundraising event at the project site last Saturday.

The initiative, launched last year with a sod-cutting ceremony, has already seen contributions from members of the 2000 year group, and other alumni of the school.

The two-storey classroom block, budgeted at GH¢6 million, has progressed steadily under the leadership of the year group. Fundraising efforts have included the auctioning of the school cloth and other memorabilia.

The event was attended by the headmaster of the school, Ebenezer Graham Acquaah, members of the year group, and representatives of the Achimota Old Students Association.



Rationale

In an interview with the Daily Graphic after the event, a representative of the year group and member of the project team, Nana Poku Agyeman, indicated that the project was part of efforts to address infrastructural challenges in the school.

He added that the free senior high school (SHS) policy had increased student enrolment which had created pressure on existing facilities.

The year group, therefore, responded by initiating the new structure to reduce congestion.

“Necessity, it is said, is the mother of invention,” he said, adding that with the current situation, more work needed to be done.

“The school now needs more classrooms to address the infrastructure gap,” Nana Agyeman said, adding that the money so far raised was mostly from some members of the 2000 Year Group.

“We are appealing to Corporate Ghana, and friends of Achimota School to contribute in cash and kind to reflect their commitment to quality education in Ghana," he said.

Mr Agyeman also stressed the need for a more conducive learning environment for the students.

Commendation

For his part, the headmaster of the school commended the year group’s commitment and highlighted the project's long-term impact.

“This initiative reflects the true spirit of Achimota. Providing better learning conditions will enhance our school's legacy of educational excellence", he said.

Acquaah added that the classroom block was a testament to the bond between Achimota School and its alumni.

He urged other year groups to also come up with initiatives that would improve the school's infrastructure and learning environment.

The project leaders expect construction to be concluded before November this year and handover during the school’s speech and prize-giving day.

The year group reaffirmed its dedication to the institution and pledged to support quality education.