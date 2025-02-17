Wisconsin International University College launches Silver Jubilee

The Wisconsin International University College, Ghana (WIUC-Ghana) has launched its 25th anniversary in Accra to celebrate its journey of academic excellence and impact.

The anniversary, which is set to take place this year, will be on the theme: “WIUC-Ghana’s Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 years of impactful education”.

The day was a special prayer and thanksgiving service to celebrate the 85th birthday of its Founder and Chancellor, Dr Paul Kofi Fynn, and to recognise his lifelong impact on education, leadership and community development.

The university community, in collaboration with Dr Fynn’s family, leadership, and well-wishers, used the occasion to pray for his health, strength and wisdom to see his vision fully accomplished.

The anniversary will feature activities, such as Founders & Chancellor’s Day, which will be formally added to the academic calendar, alumni day & lectures, health walk and screening, cooking competitions and picnics, media tours and symposiums, an awards dinner and dance and a grand thanksgiving service, among others.

Present at the launch were the Chancellor of WIUC-Ghana, Dr Fynn; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Faustina Elikplim Akurugu; the Vice-President of the institution, Dr Lawrence Kannae, faculty, chiefs, alumni of the university, friends of the institution and students.

The anniversary logo was also unveiled at the launch.

Appreciation

Dr Fynn expressed his appreciation to God, the university community, and all stakeholders who have contributed to the institution’s growth over the past 25 years.

He emphasised that the institution’s success was not the achievement of a single individual but a collective effort.

Dr Fynn highlighted WIUC-Ghana’s role as a community-driven institution and urged the faculty and staff of the institution to see their work as a commitment to community service rather than just employment.

“No single person can claim ownership of the university, and its legacy should be preserved for future generations,” he said.

Dr Fynn also endorsed an alumni scholarship fund proposed by the university’s alumni to support underprivileged students.

“This fund should be about the students who need help, not about a single person. If it could even be named the SRC Needy Fund, it would emphasize the students and the community,” he added.

Dr Fynn reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to building a brighter future for generations to come.

Dr Kannae described Dr Fynn as a transformational leader, whose vision and perseverance had created a lasting impact.

“He has touched many lives, shaping futures through education and leadership. Today, we reflect on his good works and pray for God to grant him more years to continue his mission,” he added.

Dr Kannae said WIUC-Ghana, which began with a single programme, could now boast of 10 graduate programmes, 16 undergraduate programmes, two diploma programmes and a Centre for Professional Studies, offering 19 non-degree tertiary programmes.

He said the university now had a Neurodiagnostic Centre, nursing and delivery skills labs, a cybersecurity and AI lab, a music studio and a fully functional FM station.

Dr Kannae said the institution, which began with about seven students, now had 8,120 students as of December 2024, across Kumasi and Accra, over 17,000 graduates, international students from more than 19 countries and an estimated 400 staff members.

Commitment

Ms Akurugu reaffirmed her commitment to supporting education within her constituency and across the country, emphasising that quality education remained the most powerful tool for socio-economic transformation.