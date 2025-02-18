UBIDS appoints Dr Puorideme as professor of Endogenous Studies

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Education Feb - 18 - 2025

The foundation head of the Department of African and Endogenous Studies of the Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS), Dr Dennis Puorideme, has been promoted to the rank of an Associate Professor by the Governing Council of the University.

His promotion was approved by the Governing Council at its 14th meeting held recently and Prof Puorideme is expected to use his experience and expertise to advance the work of the department in particular and the faculty in general.

Academia experience

With the new promotion, Prof. Puorideme thus becomes a professor of Discourse Studies at the Department of African and Endogenous Studies.

He has over 20 years of experience in academia and holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD) in Interdisciplinary Discourse Studies from Aalborg University in Denmark.

From a humble beginning as a Research Assistant at the Faculty of Integrated Development Studies (FIDS), he rose through the ranks to his current position as an Associate Professor.

He has taught courses and supervised both postgraduate and undergraduate students as a lecturer and senior lecturer in the Department of Development Studies, the Department of Communication Studies, and the Department of African and Endogenous Studies.

Community works

Aside from academia, Prof. Puorideme was very instrumental in the implementation of the Business Sector Advocacy Challenge (BUSAC) Fund Phase II, a DANIDA-funded development programme with funding support from the EU and USAID worth over $17.6 million to various Private Sector Organisations (PSOs) across the then 10 regions of Ghana.

The fund was to enable local businesses to advocate the removal of barriers within the business environment. He served as a Development Consultant to the project.

In 2024, Prof. Puorideme completed an assignment to develop a method guide to use a Wimmelbild (busy picture) for sensitisation during Community Action Planning (CAP) under the German Development Corporation and the European Union-funded Resilience Against Climate Change (GIZ/EU-REACH) project implemented in the North-West Savannah region of Ghana.

Currently, he leads a team of green building/construction enthusiasts at MeNen Interlock Bricks, where he provides insights into climate change and nature-based infrastructure discourses and practices aimed at promoting sustainable building materials and methods with exceptionally low carbon footprints for sustainable development.