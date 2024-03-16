Education: Building sustainable future through infrastructure

Peter Martey Agbeko, APSU '80 Mar - 16 - 2024

As the St Augustine's College in Cape-Coast gears up to celebrate its 94th Anniversary, it's not merely a commemoration of years passed but a celebration of a legacy deeply rooted in pioneering education. Established in 1930, this premier second cycle Catholic school in Ghana has been a beacon of academic excellence and character formation for generations.

The anniversary theme is: “Pioneering education on the foundation of quality infrastructure for sustainable future.”

It is, therefore, imperative to reflect on the crucial role quality infrastructure plays in shaping a sustainable future through education as the school prepares for its anniversary festivities.

Foundations of excellence

The St Augustine's College stands tall not just for its illustrious history but also for its commitment to providing a conducive learning environment. At the heart of this commitment lies the emphasis on quality infrastructure. From decent classrooms to well-equipped laboratories and libraries, the college has,over the years, invested in facilities that foster holistic development and academic success. This commitment has enabled students to excel not only in academics but also in extracurricular activities, nurturing well-rounded individuals poised to make significant contributions to society.

Empowering through education

Education is the cornerstone of sustainable development and Augusco has embraced this ethos by providing access to quality education, regardless of background or circumstance. The college empowers students to realise their full potential by equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to address the challenges of a rapidly changing world. This holistic approach to education ensures that graduates are not only academically proficient but also socially responsible global citizens.

Investing in the future

As the world grapples with pressing issues such as climate change, resource depletion and social inequality, the importance of sustainable infrastructure cannot be overstated. The St Augustine's College understands this imperative and has made significant investments in eco-friendly infrastructure. From solar-powered buildings to other modern developments, the college is leading by example, demonstrating that sustainability and academic excellence go hand in hand. By prioritising environmental stewardship, the college not only reduces its carbon footprint but also instils in students a deep sense of responsibility towards the planet.

Legacy, future

The 94th anniversary celebration of the school is, thus, not just a time for nostalgia but also an opportunity to reaffirm a commitment to pioneering education on the foundation of quality infrastructure for a sustainable future. As alumni, faculty, students and stakeholders commemorate this milestone, it is essential to reflect on the progress made and the challenges that lie ahead.

Speech,prize-giving day

This year’s speech and prize-giving day is spearheaded by the APSU 1999 year group. They have delivered on a legacy project involving the modernisation of an 18-unit classroom block and other infrastructure improvements on the school compound.

In all, the hosting group has spent GH₵ 5.22 million on the legacy project, including the 35-Kilowatt-hour solar system and all other auxiliary items leading to the speech day.

Their effort was supported by other year groups, benefactors and stakeholders who have all been duly acknowledged publicly.

As has become tradition, Peter Zwennes, a member of the college governing board and my APSU '80 year group classmate, has organised a mini-van to transport about 20 of our classmates to the anniversary and back. A great time is assured! Peter emphasises, "Augusco shaped us, so it's incumbent upon us to maintain our ties with our alma mater by actively participating in all its activities and ultimately contributing to the enhancement of facilities for current and future students.”

Modernisation of 18-unit classroom block

The scope of the legacy project covered an ambitious and transformative endeavour to refurbish and modernise the existing 18-unit classroom block at the college. The project’s main objectives were to enhance the learning environment, elevate educational standards and create a sustainable and off-grid infrastructure that aligns with modern senior high school education requirements.

Scope of project

1. Classroom refurbishment

The existing classrooms have undergone a comprehensive overhaul to ensure they meet modern standards. This includes upgrading the flooring with terrazzo finish, repainting the classrooms with neutral colours for a conducive learning atmosphere and introduction of new combo desks that promote comfortable and efficient learning.

2. Modern audio-visual equipment

Each classroom has been equipped with state-of-the-art drop-down projectors, enabling interactive and engaging teaching methods. This addition will enhance the quality of education and enable teachers to incorporate multimedia elements into their lessons.

3. Technology integration

The entire classroom block has been equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity for students and teachers to access a vast array of educational resources and facilitate modern teaching techniques.

4. Sustainable energy solutions

One of the key highlights of the legacy project is the implementation of an alternative power system. This off-grid solar infrastructure will ensure a sustainable and eco-friendly energy supply for the entire classroom block, reducing the school’s reliance on traditional power sources.

5. Enhanced fenestrations

The project involves the replacement of doors and windows, incorporating modern fenestrations that enhance natural lighting and ventilation, creating a healthier and more comfortable learning environment.

6. Tech hub

The year group has concluded civil works and provided secure space with cooling infrastructure according to international standards to host coding lab. HUBTEL will out fit this building unit, making the facility operational in a few months. This will empower students with highly sought-after coding, programming and entrepreneurial skills to prepare them for a future defined by digital innovation.

Project benefits

The refurbished block accommodates one thousand students approximately. This reduces overcrowding and ensures a healthier and comfortable learning environment with improved ventilation, while fostering student engagement and growth through interactive teaching methods for increased academic excellence.

Overall, the project contributes to a cleaner and greener future by harnessing renewable energy and reducing the school's environmental impact.

Looking ahead

The festivities planned for the anniversary celebration, including the congress, parade and prize-giving day, serve as reminders of the rich heritage and enduring spirit of Augusco. Together, let us continue to champion the values of quality education, sustainability and community engagement.



For, in doing so, we not only honour the past but also pave the way for a future where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute towards building a better world. In just six years, Godwilling, we will mark our centenary anniversary.