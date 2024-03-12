CCTU welcomes 2,929 freshmen

Mar - 12 - 2024

The Cape Coast Technical University has introduced three new programmes to train manpower for the fast digitalising society.

The new programmes are Graphic Design and Multimedia Studies, Cloud Computing and Library studies.

The admitted 2,929 fresh students for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The freshmen include 32 Master of Technology students, 1,806 Bachelor of Technology, 488 Higher National Diploma and 398 Diploma students.

Of the number, 1,681, representing 57.4 per cent, are males with 1,248, representing 42.6 per cent, being females.

The Vice-Chancellor of CCTU, Professor Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, asked the pioneer students of the programmes to set high academic standards for themselves as ambassadors of the new courses and set examples for prospective students.

"This year, in response to the changing needs of society, we have introduced new academic programmes’’, adding that they must be worthy ambassadors of the programmes.

Prof. Boakye noted that all major advanced countries of the world were channelling resources into the technical vocational education and training, considering the fact that TVET was now the educational path for the future.

In Ghana, he said, the government had rolled out major interventions such as the creation of TVET and competency-based training curricula for all key subject disciplines.

These, he stated, also included the building of Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics infrastructure in secondary schools and in CCTU, the establishment of a state of the art engineering workshop.

He advised the students to embrace the power of learning, believe in themselves, be open to new experiences and seek excellence in their academic pursuit.

He pledged that the university management would work to give them excellent hands-on training to build them into persons ready for the future work life.