East Airport International School marks 22nd Founders' Day

Graphic Online Education Feb - 24 - 2024 , 22:25

The East Airport International School (EAIS) in Accra has held its 22nd Founders’ Day with colourful activities.

The activities on the day was on the theme: ‘’Acquiring the Habit of Discipline for Life and Academic Success.’’

It saw pupils in several performances in arts, science and sports.

Wing Commander Hilda Akuoko Adjei of the Ghana Air Force speaking to the pupils

In an address to mark the day, Wing Commander Hilda Akuoko Adjei of the Ghana Air Force, said that it was important to make discipline a habit in all spheres of life as it is the bedrock of success.

“It is often said that being successful is not about just talent and intelligence, but about consistent effort and focused dedication and discipline is the tool that enables us to remain consistent in our efforts and stay dedicated so that we can harness our potential and turn it into tangible achievements,’’ she said.

She said: “In the realm of academic success, discipline manifests in various ways, including regular attendance to classes, diligent study habits, seeking assistance when needed, and a commitment to lifelong habits.’’

She, however, said that discipline extends beyond the confines of the classroom and school grounds; it permeates every aspect of our lives, influencing our relationships, careers, and personal growth. Even in moments of worship or inline interactions, discipline should play a pivotal role.



She admonished the pupils and students to see discipline as a mindset and make conscious efforts to prioritize their long-term goals over short-term gratifications, adding “It requires embracing discomfort and uncertainty, understanding that growth beyond comfort zones.’’

Wing Commander Hilda Adjei charged the pupils and students to see discipline as character and personality trait that must and should be developed and not see it as a burden.

The pupils and students of the school that runs Cambridge International Programmes, as part of the celebration engaged in science and food exhibition, football match, dancing, Tae Kwan Do, among others.