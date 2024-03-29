AMECO faces infrastructure challenges amid growing student population

Alberto Mario Noretti Education Mar - 29 - 2024 , 11:20

The auditorium of the E. P. College of Education, Amedzofe (AMECO) in the Ho West District of the Volta Region can no longer accommodate the ever-increasing student population.

The decades-old hall has a capacity of 250, while the college currently has a student population of 1,096. Consequently, official functions on the campus take place in the open, exposed to the frigid Amedzofe weather.

To address the problem, college management has secured the architectural design and bill of quantity for an ultra-modern auditorium, waiting for support from the GETFund or public-spirited organizations and individuals to execute the project. The Principal, Dr. Dickson Tsey, disclosed these plans at the 17th matriculation of the college earlier this month.

In all, 240 fresh students, including 124 females and 116 males, were admitted for Bachelor of Education, Junior High School Education; Junior High School Education (French); Upper Primary Education, and Early Grade Education programs.

Gender Inclusivity

The principal said AMECO continued to pursue a policy of offering opportunities for tertiary education to women through the Gender Inclusive Policy, as well as to applicants from less-endowed institutions on a concessionary basis. Dr. Tsey said the college also offered admission to talented sportsmen and sportswomen who met the general entry requirements of the institution.

“All these efforts are geared towards providing opportunities for everyone to realize his or her God-given potentials and to promote the institution in the field of sports,” he explained.

The matriculation coincided with the launch of a five-year strategic plan of the college to enhance teaching, learning, and infrastructure in AMECO, focusing on stakeholders' engagement, quality assurance, monitoring, and evaluation, as well as equitable access, inclusivity, and gender diversity.

World-Class Learning

Dr. Tsey said the plan was in line with the college's commitment to providing a world-class learning experience by investing in faculty, updating the curriculum, and leveraging modern technology to create an interactive and engaging learning environment.

“We believe in fostering a culture of innovation and research, where students and faculty members are encouraged to explore new ideas, collaborate on projects, and contribute to the growth of our institution and society as a whole,” he said.

The chairman of the AMECO Governing Council, Rev. Dr. Lawson Kwaku Dzanku, emphasized the need for the strategic plan, arising from the college's commitment to providing top-notch education and equipping students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-changing world.