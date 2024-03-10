Here is why you should skip in-flight meals on long haul trips

Mirror.co.uk International News Mar - 10 - 2024 , 16:47

A flight attendant has shared that it might not always be the best idea to accept food on long haul flights just because it's offered to you - and you should think about eating before you go.

Advertisement

The in-flight meal is often one of the most exciting things about flying, but one flight attendant has urged you to skip it.

Other than reading, listening to music or watching TV shows and films, there isn't much to do when you're flying 30,000 feet in the air on a long-haul flight. It can be pretty boring, and one thing people often look forward to is the sound of the food trolley coming round.

But a flight attendant has explained it's not always the best idea to accept your meal on a long haul flight - and the reason is that it can stop you from getting much-needed rest. Kris Major has learned many tips and tricks of the trade over the two decades he's worked as a flight attendant.

And while he understands it's tempting to take the food that is offered to you on a long haul flight, it's actually not the best thing to do, and turning it down could actually help you get to sleep faster. This might be essential for helping you feel fresh when you get to your destination.

Advertisement

Speaking to CNN Travel last year, Kris explained: "The seasoned travelers, after take off you go down the cabin and you can see that they're gone – they've covered themselves up and they're asleep. Most airlines don't particularly plan their [food] service around the passenger and acclimatisation and time zones crossing."

So the next time you find yourself on a long haul flight overnight it might best to avoid the meal they pass round and instead focus on squeezing in as much rest as possible. If your flight is on the shorter end of the long haul scale then try eating before you board so that by the time you get to your seat, you are ready for some well-earned rest, Kris suggested.

In addition, if your flight spans several hours you might find they offer more than one meal, so getting as much rest as you can early on to maximise the time could be the solution. By the time 'breakfast' comes round you will be fresher and ready to tuck into some food which will give you fuel when you reach your destination.

Kris has also revealed some savvy tips to staying fresh on a long haul flight as travel can make you feel tired and grubby. He said that most people like to clean their teeth when they need to in order to stay fresh. Washing in any way you can will help you feel. better, or even putting some make up on if that makes you feel better.