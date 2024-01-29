ECOWAS yet to receive formal withdrawal notification by Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger

Kweku Zurek International News Jan - 29 - 2024 , 12:12

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) says it has not yet received formal notification of withdrawal from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, according to a statement released on Sunday in Abuja.

ECOWAS, a political and economic union of 15 West African countries, responded to announcements on the national television stations of Mali and Niger regarding the decision to withdraw from the union.

The ECOWAS Commission emphasized that it has not received direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to leave the community.

The statement reiterated ECOWAS's commitment to working towards the restoration of constitutional order in Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali, viewing them as important members of the community.

"The ECOWAS Commission is yet to receive any direct formal notification from the three member states about their intention to withdraw from the Community," the statement said.

"The ECOWAS Commission, as directed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, has been working assiduously for the restoration of constitutional order in those countries.

"Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali remain important members of the Community and the Authority remains committed to finding a negotiated solution to their political impasses.

The Commission says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide further updates as necessary.

Three West African junta-led states Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso said on Sunday they are immediately leaving the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional economic bloc that has been urging them to return to democratic rule.

The decision by the three countries, announced in a joint statement read out on Niger national television, is a blow to the bloc's regional integration efforts after it suspended the three countries following military takeovers.

Since the coups, and despite the sanctions, negotiations and threats of military intervention, the military leaders have failed to provide a clear time table to return the countries to constitutional rule.



Instead, they have hardened their rhetoric against the bloc and accused it of being influenced by external powers.

The three countries have also cut military and cooperation ties with former colonial master France, and turned to Russia for security support.