You can rule a country if you can cope with a woman – Pete Edochie

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Mar - 12 - 2024 , 14:22

Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie claims that any man who is able to cope with a woman is capable of ruling a country.

The veteran actor made this known in commemoration of the International Women’s Day (IWD) on Friday.

The actor, who celebrated his 77th birthday on March 8, also praised women for their roles in the family.

Pete Edochie stressed that a woman’s strength rests in her “tongue”.

Speaking in a video posted on his official social media page, Edochie noted that any man who hits women out of provocation does not qualify to be a man.

He said while women are not the easiest to be with, they turn a house into a home when they get into it.

“My 77th birthday coincided with the celebration of the International Women’s Day. So I want to use this opportunity to congratulate our women. A house is a house but converted to a home only when a woman gets into it. The strength of a woman is in her tongue,” he said.

“If a woman provokes you and you strike her, you do not qualify to be called a man. But if you can cope with a woman, you can run a local government, you can run a country. I want to tell you that.

“So congratulations to all the women. Keep it up. You make us proud. You take care of our children.”

Edochie has appeared in more over 200 films during his nearly four-decade acting career notably among them are ‘Things Fall Apart’ and ‘Living with Death’.