Osebo launches new Osebo brand

Kofi Duah Showbiz News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 15:39

Popular and controversial fashionista, Richard Brown aka Osebo has launched the Osebo brand to satisfy the growing fashion needs of customers.

At the launch which took place at the Sunlodge hotel in Accra recently, Osebo who is commonly referred to as Zaraman disclosed that he has stopped dealing in Zara fashion products and sells his now launched Osebo brand.

The unveiling of the Osebo brand was interspersed with the strutting of the new products of shoes, on the runway.

Notable personalities such as Kwesi Kyei Dankwa, Okyeame Kwame, Kwabena Kwabena, Nacee, Akua Amoakowaa of Ghana Most Beautiful fame, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong among others graced the occasion.

In a chat with Graphic Showbiz, Osebo expressed his delight with the unveiling of his own brand.

“I have been in this business for 28 years and I feel the time is ripe to come out with my own brand products. I have worked with much known brands outside the country so I got them to design my own products for me.

“I have been talking to them for years and I just got the approval last year. I have always been known as the Zaraman but now it is Osebo brand.

“The quality of shoes I have is the same as those you will get in the Italian shoe shops. As for the clothes, I have a fashion designer who puts together something nice for me,” he said.

Over the last 28 years, Osebo has styled celebrities like Okyeame Kwame, Prince David Osei, Mr Drew, Joey B, Kumi Guitar, Prince Bright of Buk Bak, Andy Dosty among others and he is very optimistic that the Osebo brand will further shore up his relevance in the fashion space.