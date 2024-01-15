Entries for GMA-USA ends on January 31

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Jan - 15 - 2024 , 15:43

The call for entries for this year’s Ghana Music Awards (GMA-USA) will end on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

Don’s Music Production, organisers of the awards ceremony called for entries for the next edition of the yearly awards scheme which will hold in August.

To qualify for nomination, songs entered must have been released between January 1 to December 31, 2023.

This year marks the sixth anniversary and the annual awards ceremony has been a platform to throw spotlight and celebrate Ghanaian musicians and their works in the diaspora, particularly in the US, in the year under review.

Among the winners for last year’s event were Black Sherif, who won the ultimate Artiste of the Year, Camidoh, Piesie Esther and Samini.

This year, a number of artistes will be awarded in various categories including Discovery Act of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Best Afropop Artist.

The others are Best Gospel Song of the Year, Gospel Artist of the Year, Best Male Vocalist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

The organisers have announced a press soirée on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at the Soho Restaurant, Airport, to engage the media and music stakeholders on ways to improve this year’s event.

The nominee announcement will be held on Saturday, April 20 with the main event planned for August 17 at a yet to be announced venue.