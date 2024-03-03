Advertisement
Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu's cause of death revealed
Graphic Online Showbiz News
Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has disclosed the cause of death of Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.
In a late Instagram post on Saturday, Rollas revealed that Mr. Ibu had "suffered a cardiac arrest."
He also confirmed the passing of actress Kate Henshaw's mother on the same day.
Rollas stated: "It is a sorrowful day for the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today, and Mr. Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr. Don Single Nwuzor.
"With deep grief, I announce that Mr. Ibu did not survive. May his soul rest in peace."