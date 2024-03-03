Next article: Hornier than usual? What you need to know about your libido

Nollywood actor Mr. Ibu's cause of death revealed

Graphic Online Showbiz News Mar - 03 - 2024 , 11:05

Emeka Rollas, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has disclosed the cause of death of Nollywood actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

In a late Instagram post on Saturday, Rollas revealed that Mr. Ibu had "suffered a cardiac arrest."

He also confirmed the passing of actress Kate Henshaw's mother on the same day.

Rollas stated: "It is a sorrowful day for the Actors Guild of Nigeria. Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today, and Mr. Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest according to his manager of 24 years, Mr. Don Single Nwuzor.

"With deep grief, I announce that Mr. Ibu did not survive. May his soul rest in peace."